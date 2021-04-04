Gita Press President Radheshyam Khemka Passes Away

FeaturedNationalTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 131,519,007
    World
    Confirmed: 131,519,007
    Active: 22,744,509
    Recovered: 105,912,853
    Death: 2,861,645
  • USA 31,383,126
    USA
    Confirmed: 31,383,126
    Active: 6,919,981
    Recovered: 23,894,632
    Death: 568,513
  • Brazil 12,953,597
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 12,953,597
    Active: 1,317,554
    Recovered: 11,305,746
    Death: 330,297
  • India 12,493,414
    India
    Confirmed: 12,493,414
    Active: 697,691
    Recovered: 11,631,037
    Death: 164,686
  • Russia 4,580,894
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,580,894
    Active: 276,439
    Recovered: 4,204,081
    Death: 100,374
  • UK 4,357,091
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,357,091
    Active: 341,810
    Recovered: 3,888,455
    Death: 126,826
  • Italy 3,650,247
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,650,247
    Active: 564,855
    Recovered: 2,974,688
    Death: 110,704
  • Turkey 3,445,052
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,445,052
    Active: 330,298
    Recovered: 3,082,676
    Death: 32,078
  • Germany 2,886,020
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,886,020
    Active: 239,118
    Recovered: 2,569,400
    Death: 77,502
  • Pakistan 687,908
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 687,908
    Active: 60,072
    Recovered: 613,058
    Death: 14,778
  • China 90,273
    China
    Confirmed: 90,273
    Active: 215
    Recovered: 85,422
    Death: 4,636

Varanasi, 4/4: Radheshyam Khemka, president of Gita Press and editor of the religious magazine Kalyan, died on Saturday afternoon. He was unwell for the last few days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of Khemka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the demise of Geetha Press President Radheshyam Khemka and said that Khemka was active in various social services throughout his life. Khemka took Sanatan literature to the masses. The Prime Minister said that his condolences are with the family of Khemka and his fans.

Radheshyam Khemka, the president of Gita Press, was cremated at Harishchandra Ghat and his son Raja Ram Khemka offered him the fire. Radheshyam Khemka had been running unwell for the past few days and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ravindrapuri. He is survived by his son Raja Ram Khemka and daughter Raj Rajeshwari Chokhani.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.