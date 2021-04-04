Gita Press President Radheshyam Khemka Passes Away

-
Varanasi, 4/4: Radheshyam Khemka, president of Gita Press and editor of the religious magazine Kalyan, died on Saturday afternoon. He was unwell for the last few days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of Khemka.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the demise of Geetha Press President Radheshyam Khemka and said that Khemka was active in various social services throughout his life. Khemka took Sanatan literature to the masses. The Prime Minister said that his condolences are with the family of Khemka and his fans.
गीता प्रेस के अध्यक्ष और सनातन साहित्य को जन-जन तक पहुंचाने वाले राधेश्याम खेमका जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। खेमका जी जीवनपर्यंत विभिन्न सामाजिक कार्यों में सक्रिय रहे। शोक की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिजनों और प्रशंसकों के साथ हैं। ओम शांति!
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2021
Radheshyam Khemka, the president of Gita Press, was cremated at Harishchandra Ghat and his son Raja Ram Khemka offered him the fire. Radheshyam Khemka had been running unwell for the past few days and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ravindrapuri. He is survived by his son Raja Ram Khemka and daughter Raj Rajeshwari Chokhani.