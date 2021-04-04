Gita Press President Radheshyam Khemka Passes Away

COVID-19 Updates World 131,519,007 World Confirmed: 131,519,007 Active: 22,744,509 Recovered: 105,912,853 Death: 2,861,645

USA 31,383,126 USA Confirmed: 31,383,126 Active: 6,919,981 Recovered: 23,894,632 Death: 568,513

Brazil 12,953,597 Brazil Confirmed: 12,953,597 Active: 1,317,554 Recovered: 11,305,746 Death: 330,297

India 12,493,414 India Confirmed: 12,493,414 Active: 697,691 Recovered: 11,631,037 Death: 164,686

Russia 4,580,894 Russia Confirmed: 4,580,894 Active: 276,439 Recovered: 4,204,081 Death: 100,374

UK 4,357,091 UK Confirmed: 4,357,091 Active: 341,810 Recovered: 3,888,455 Death: 126,826

Italy 3,650,247 Italy Confirmed: 3,650,247 Active: 564,855 Recovered: 2,974,688 Death: 110,704

Turkey 3,445,052 Turkey Confirmed: 3,445,052 Active: 330,298 Recovered: 3,082,676 Death: 32,078

Germany 2,886,020 Germany Confirmed: 2,886,020 Active: 239,118 Recovered: 2,569,400 Death: 77,502

Pakistan 687,908 Pakistan Confirmed: 687,908 Active: 60,072 Recovered: 613,058 Death: 14,778

China 90,273 China Confirmed: 90,273 Active: 215 Recovered: 85,422 Death: 4,636

Varanasi, 4/4: Radheshyam Khemka, president of Gita Press and editor of the religious magazine Kalyan, died on Saturday afternoon. He was unwell for the last few days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condoled the death of Khemka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on the demise of Geetha Press President Radheshyam Khemka and said that Khemka was active in various social services throughout his life. Khemka took Sanatan literature to the masses. The Prime Minister said that his condolences are with the family of Khemka and his fans.

गीता प्रेस के अध्यक्ष और सनातन साहित्य को जन-जन तक पहुंचाने वाले राधेश्याम खेमका जी के निधन से अत्यंत दुख हुआ है। खेमका जी जीवनपर्यंत विभिन्न सामाजिक कार्यों में सक्रिय रहे। शोक की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं उनके परिजनों और प्रशंसकों के साथ हैं। ओम शांति! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2021

Radheshyam Khemka, the president of Gita Press, was cremated at Harishchandra Ghat and his son Raja Ram Khemka offered him the fire. Radheshyam Khemka had been running unwell for the past few days and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ravindrapuri. He is survived by his son Raja Ram Khemka and daughter Raj Rajeshwari Chokhani.