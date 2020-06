Gold price in India hits a new high. The price of 10 grams of gold is now Rs 48,333. Now it surpassed the previous record of ₹48,289. Silver rates dropped with futures on MCX edging lower by 0.14% to ₹48,716 per kg. In the global market, gold was up 0.2% at $1,769.59 per ounce.

In these uncertain times, gold could be good investment.