Gold and Silver price decreased by 700 rupees

Gold prices in the domestic market fell for the third consecutive day due to the strengthening of the Indian rupee. In the Delhi Bullion market, the price of 10 grams of gold has come down to Rs 52 thousand per ten grams. At the same time, silver prices saw a big drop of Rs 700 per kg. Experts said that due to the strong demand in the dollar index and the demand for unemployment allowance, which was better than expected in the US, gold, and silver fell in the foreign market on Thursday. However, if the stock market did not fall, there was a possibility of a sharp sell-off in gold and silver prices.

Today’s new gold prices (Gold Price on 4th September 2020) – On Friday, the price of 99.9 percent gold in Delhi Bullion Market fell from Rs 51,826 per ten gram to Rs 51,770 per ten gram. During this period, prices have fallen by Rs 56 per ten grams. However, in the last two days, gold prices have fallen by Rs 1500 per ten grams.