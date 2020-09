Due to good economic data in the US, there has been a slight rise in gold prices today. However, due to the strengthening of the rupee, the continued rise in gold prices in the domestic futures market came to a halt. On Wednesday, gold futures on MCX-Multi Commodity Exchange fell 0.35% to 51,320 per 10 grams. At the same time, silver prices fell by Rs 900 to 70,000 per kg. Let us tell you that on 7 August last month, the price of gold reached Rs 56,200 per ten grams.