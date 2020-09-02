କରୋନା କବଜାରେ ଗୋଆ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
ପାନାଜି, ୨ା୯: ଦେଶରେ ଦିନକୁ ଦିନ କରୋନା ସଂକ୍ରମଣଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ବଢ଼ିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ନେତାଠାରୁ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ କରୋନା କବଜାକୁ ଆସୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆଜି ଗୋଆ ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ପ୍ରମୋଦ ସାୱାନ୍ତଙ୍କୁ କରୋନା ହୋଇଥିବା ସୂଚନା ମିଳିଛି । ତାଙ୍କୁ କରୋନା ହୋଇଥିବା ସେ ନିଜେ ଟ୍ୱିଟ କରି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏହାସହ ତାଙ୍କ ସଂସ୍ପର୍ଶରେ ଆସିଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କୁ ଆବଶ୍ୟକ ପଦକ୍ଷେପ ଗ୍ରହଣ କରିବାକୁ ସେ ଅନୁରୋଧ କରିଛନ୍ତି ।

