New Delhi, 2/9: According to the audit report , the PM Cares fund received a donation of Rs 3076 crore till March 31. The report was published in the sites of PM cares fund.This funds was set up to raise funds to fight against the deadly Coronavirus .

According to the audit report made public on the PM Cares site, Rs 30,76,62,58,096 was the final balance of the bank account linked to the Prime Minister’s Citizens Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation