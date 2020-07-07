Gold Price Increased , Silver Price decreased

Gold prices in the domestic market have increased again due to the rise in the international level. HDFC Securities said on Thursday, the price of Silver in the Delhi Sarafa bazar has been reduced by Rs 249 per kg. At the same time, today the price of gold has increased by Rs 102 per 10 grams (Gold Price Today) in Delhi Sarafa Bazar.

New Gold Prices (Gold Price on 07 July 2020) – The price of pure gold of 99.9 percent in Delhi Sarafa Bazar has increased from Rs 49,126 per ten gram to Rs 49,228 per ten gram on Tuesday. At the same time, the price of gold has reached $ 1,781 an ounce internationally.

New Silver Price (Silver Price on 07 July 2020) – On Tuesday, the price of one kilogram silver in Delhi has come down from Rs 50,822 to Rs 50,573. During this period, prices have dropped to 249 rupees.