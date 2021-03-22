Gold Prices Go Down Again, Silver becomes Rs 1000 Cheaper!

COVID-19 Updates World 123,875,536 World Confirmed: 123,875,536 Active: 21,338,958 Recovered: 99,808,514 Death: 2,728,064

New Delhi, 22/3: Today, April rates of gold on MCX are trading in a very small range. On Friday, the April price of gold on MCX had managed to close above Rs 45,000 per 10 grams. Today gold has started with a little slowness, but the rates are absolutely flat. For the first time in the last two weeks, gold had closed above Rs 45,000 on Friday.

The reason for the slowdown in gold is that if you compare Friday’s price (45021/10 grams) with the previous week’s price (44750/10 grams), then there is an increase of Rs 271. As far as silver is concerned, the silver futures on MCX are trading down by about Rs 1000 per kg.

At the beginning of the year 2021, gold was above Rs 50,000 per 10 grams, today the April futures of gold on MCX are around Rs 45000, that is, gold has become cheaper by Rs 5000 per 10 grams in about three months. Gold was trading above Rs 44750 two weeks ago.