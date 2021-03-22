Golden Opportunity to Get Railway Jobs. Apply Immediately!

-
World
123,877,740
WorldConfirmed: 123,877,740Active: 21,350,736Recovered: 99,799,083Death: 2,727,921
-
USA
30,521,774
USAConfirmed: 30,521,774Active: 7,212,208Recovered: 22,754,252Death: 555,314
-
Brazil
11,998,233
BrazilConfirmed: 11,998,233Active: 1,254,185Recovered: 10,449,933Death: 294,115
-
India
11,646,081
IndiaConfirmed: 11,646,081Active: 334,610Recovered: 11,151,468Death: 160,003
-
Russia
4,456,869
RussiaConfirmed: 4,456,869Active: 292,444Recovered: 4,069,395Death: 95,030
-
UK
4,296,583
UKConfirmed: 4,296,583Active: 497,217Recovered: 3,673,211Death: 126,155
-
Italy
3,376,376
ItalyConfirmed: 3,376,376Active: 571,672Recovered: 2,699,762Death: 104,942
-
Turkey
3,013,122
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,013,122Active: 157,874Recovered: 2,825,187Death: 30,061
-
Germany
2,670,000
GermanyConfirmed: 2,670,000Active: 171,330Recovered: 2,423,400Death: 75,270
-
Pakistan
630,471
PakistanConfirmed: 630,471Active: 33,070Recovered: 583,538Death: 13,863
-
China
90,106
ChinaConfirmed: 90,106Active: 161Recovered: 85,309Death: 4,636
For the 10th pass, there is a golden opportunity for railway jobs. North Central Railway has issued a notification for the recruitment of 480 trade apprentice posts (Railway Recruitment 2021) in Jhansi. These appointments will be made for fitter (gas and electric), mechanic (DSL), carpenter, electrician trade.
How to apply
Eligible and interested candidates for these posts can apply online by visiting the official website of the department http://mponline.gov.in. The last date for application is 4 April 2021. Before applying, candidates should read the given information carefully.
Important dates of Railway Recruitment 2021
Last date of application: 4 April 2021
Educational Qualification for Railway Recruitment 2021
Candidates applying for apprentice posts should have passed 10th class with at least 50% marks from the recognized board. Also, ITI certificate (recognized by NCVT) should be in the train related to the post.
Age limit for Railway Recruitment 2021
The candidates applying for recruitment to these posts should be a minimum of 15 years and a maximum of less than 24 years. Age will be calculated from 5 March 2021. In the maximum age limit, relaxation will be given for 3 years for the OBC category and 5 years for SC / ST candidates, and 7 to 10 years for the differently-abled. Stipend for Railway Recruitment 2021 Selected candidates will be given a stipend as per the rules.
Application fee for Railway Recruitment 2021
For general category candidates: Rs 170 For SC, ST, and Female candidates: Rs 70 Selection Procedure for Railway Recruitment 2021 This recruitment will be done by taking a merit list on the basis of marks of 10th class and ITI without taking any exam. Candidates to be selected, in all the trends, the training period has been fixed for one year.
No compulsion on trainee
After the end of the year-long training, it will be up to the trainee to accept any employment offer or not. Also, the trainee will not be obliged to accept any employment offered by the employer.