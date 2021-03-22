This Star Kid to Debut in Karan Johar’s Movie. Know Details!

COVID-19 Updates World 123,875,536 World Confirmed: 123,875,536 Active: 21,338,958 Recovered: 99,808,514 Death: 2,728,064

Mumbai, 22/3: Director-Producer Karan Johar on Monday announced that he will be launching Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor.

Karan took to Instagram and revealed that the star kid will be joining his Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) squad and make her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions. He also informed everyone that the film’s shoot will begin in July.

Sharing a bunch of glamorous videos and a bunch of stunning pictures of Shanaya Kapoor, Karan Johar wrote on Instagram, “Another beautiful addition to our growing @dcatalent family! Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor02. Her enthusiasm, perseverance and diligence are so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love & blessings as she begins her first film with @DharmaMovies, this July (sic)!”