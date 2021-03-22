ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୧୦୦ ଟପିଲା କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ

-
ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୧ା୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୧୪୬ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୮୭ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୫୯ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।
Covid-19 Report For 21st March
New Positives Cases: 146
In quarantine: 87
Local contacts: 59
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 3
2. Balasore: 4
3. Bargarh: 3
4. Balangir: 9
5. Cuttack: 25
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) March 22, 2021
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୮ ହଜାର ୯୬୩ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୬ ହଜାର ୧୨୪ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୮୬୭ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୩୫ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
18. Sambalpur: 1
19. Sundargarh: 12
20. State Pool: 8
New recoveries: 58
Cumulative tested: 8814159
Positive: 338963
Recovered: 336124
Active cases: 867
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) March 22, 2021