ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୧୦୦ ଟପିଲା କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ

FeaturedBreaking NewsOdisha
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 123,875,536
    World
    Confirmed: 123,875,536
    Active: 21,338,958
    Recovered: 99,808,514
    Death: 2,728,064
  • USA 30,521,774
    USA
    Confirmed: 30,521,774
    Active: 7,212,208
    Recovered: 22,754,252
    Death: 555,314
  • Brazil 11,998,233
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 11,998,233
    Active: 1,254,185
    Recovered: 10,449,933
    Death: 294,115
  • India 11,646,081
    India
    Confirmed: 11,646,081
    Active: 334,610
    Recovered: 11,151,468
    Death: 160,003
  • Russia 4,456,869
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,456,869
    Active: 292,444
    Recovered: 4,069,395
    Death: 95,030
  • UK 4,296,583
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,296,583
    Active: 497,217
    Recovered: 3,673,211
    Death: 126,155
  • Italy 3,376,376
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,376,376
    Active: 571,672
    Recovered: 2,699,762
    Death: 104,942
  • Turkey 3,013,122
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 3,013,122
    Active: 157,874
    Recovered: 2,825,187
    Death: 30,061
  • Germany 2,670,000
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,670,000
    Active: 171,330
    Recovered: 2,423,400
    Death: 75,270
  • Pakistan 630,471
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 630,471
    Active: 33,070
    Recovered: 583,538
    Death: 13,863
  • China 90,106
    China
    Confirmed: 90,106
    Active: 161
    Recovered: 85,309
    Death: 4,636

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୧ା୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୧୪୬ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୮୭ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୫୯ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୮ ହଜାର ୯୬୩ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୬ ହଜାର ୧୨୪ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୮୬୭ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧା ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୩୫ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.