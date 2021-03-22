ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ୧୦୦ ଟପିଲା କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ୍, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୧ା୩ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୧୪୬ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୮୭ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୫୯ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

Covid-19 Report For 21st March

New Positives Cases: 146

In quarantine: 87

Local contacts: 59

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 4

3. Bargarh: 3

4. Balangir: 9

5. Cuttack: 25

