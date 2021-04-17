Gold shines again, know what is the rate of 10 grams 22ct-24ct gold today

The price of 22-k gold (per 10 grams) in Bhubaneswar is ₹ 44,010 today while the price of 24k gold (per 10 grams) is ₹ 48,010 today.

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Gold Rate Today 17 April 2021: According to the Goods Return website, with a slight increase today i.e. on Saturday 17 April 2021, the price of gold rose by Rs 900 to Rs 4,49,500 per 100 grams.

The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold saw an increase of Rs 90, after which it was being sold for Rs 44,950. The price of 22 carat gold in Delhi is Rs 46,150, while in Mumbai it is trading at Rs 44,950. 

22 gold-24 carat 10 grams gold rate in major cities of the country-

  • The price of 22-k gold (per 10 grams) in Chennai is ₹ 44,200 today while the price of 24k gold (per 10 grams) is ₹ 48,210 today.

  • The price of Mumbai 22-k Gold (per 10 grams) is ₹ 44,960 today while the price of 24k Gold (per 10 grams) is ₹ 45,960 today.

  • The price of 22-k gold (per 10 grams) in New Delhi is ₹ 46,160 today while the price of 24k gold (per 10 grams) is ₹ 50,310 today.

  • The price of 22-k gold (per 10 grams) in Kolkata is ₹ 46,200 today while the price of 24k gold (per 10 grams) is ₹ 48,910 today.

  • The price of 22-k gold (per 10 grams) in Bangalore / Bangalore today is ₹ 44,010 while the price of 24k gold (per 10 grams) is ₹ 48,010 today.

  • The price of 22-k gold (per 10 grams) in Bhubaneswar is ₹ 44,010 today while the price of 24k gold (per 10 grams) is ₹ 48,010 today.

