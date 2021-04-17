Gold shines again, know what is the rate of 10 grams 22ct-24ct gold today

Gold Rate Today 17 April 2021: According to the Goods Return website, with a slight increase today i.e. on Saturday 17 April 2021, the price of gold rose by Rs 900 to Rs 4,49,500 per 100 grams.

The price of 10 grams of 22 carat gold saw an increase of Rs 90, after which it was being sold for Rs 44,950. The price of 22 carat gold in Delhi is Rs 46,150, while in Mumbai it is trading at Rs 44,950.

22 gold-24 carat 10 grams gold rate in major cities of the country-