Golden Globe 2021: Here’s the full List of Winners!

New Delhi, 1/3: The 78th Golden Globe Awards were held on February 28 (March 1 for India), nearly two months later than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony was hosted by Tina Fey in New York and Amy Poehler in Los Angeles. The award show was held virtually. Here is the complete list of winners.
The winners in the film categories
Best Film – Drama: Nomadland
Best Film – Musical/Comedy: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Best Director: Chloe Zhao for Nomadland
Best Actress – Drama: Andra Day for The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Actor – Drama: Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Best Actress – Musical/Comedy: Rosamund Pike for I Care A Lot
Best Actor – Musical/Comedy: Sacha Baron Cohen for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Best Supporting Actress: Jodie Foster for The Mauritanian
Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya for Judas And The Black Messiah
Best Screenplay: Aaron Sorkin for The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Foreign Language Film: Minari
Best Animated Feature: Soul
Best Original Score: Soul
Best Original Song: ‘Io Si (Seen)’ from The Life Ahead
The winners in the television categories
Best TV Series – Drama: The Crown
Best TV Series – Musical/Comedy: Schitt’s Creek
Best Limited Series, Anthology or TV Film: The Queen’s Gambit
Best Actress – Drama: Emma Corrin for The Crown
Best Actor – Drama: Josh O’Connor for The Crown
Best Actress – Musical/Comedy: Catherine O’Hara for Schitt’s Creek
Best Actor – Musical/Comedy: Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actress: Gillian Anderson for The Crown
Best Supporting Actor: John Boyega for Small Axe
Best Actress (Limited Series, Anthology, or TV Film): Anya Taylor-Joy for The Queen’s Gambit
Best Actor (Limited Series, Anthology or TV Film): Mark Ruffalo for I Know This Much Is True