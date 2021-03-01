Golden Globe 2021: Here’s the full List of Winners!

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 1/3: The 78th Golden Globe Awards were held on February 28 (March 1 for India), nearly two months later than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony was hosted by Tina Fey in New York and Amy Poehler in Los Angeles. The award show was held virtually. Here is the complete list of winners.

The winners in the film categories

Best Film – Drama: Nomadland

Best Film – Musical/Comedy: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Director: Chloe Zhao for Nomadland

Best Actress – Drama: Andra Day for The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Actor – Drama: Chadwick Boseman for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Actress – Musical/Comedy: Rosamund Pike for I Care A Lot

Best Actor – Musical/Comedy: Sacha Baron Cohen for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Supporting Actress: Jodie Foster for The Mauritanian

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya for Judas And The Black Messiah

Best Screenplay: Aaron Sorkin for The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Foreign Language Film: Minari

Best Animated Feature: Soul

Best Original Score: Soul

Best Original Song: ‘Io Si (Seen)’ from The Life Ahead

The winners in the television categories

Best TV Series – Drama: The Crown

Best TV Series – Musical/Comedy: Schitt’s Creek

Best Limited Series, Anthology or TV Film: The Queen’s Gambit

Best Actress – Drama: Emma Corrin for The Crown

Best Actor – Drama: Josh O’Connor for The Crown

Best Actress – Musical/Comedy: Catherine O’Hara for Schitt’s Creek

Best Actor – Musical/Comedy: Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actress: Gillian Anderson for The Crown

Best Supporting Actor: John Boyega for Small Axe

Best Actress (Limited Series, Anthology, or TV Film): Anya Taylor-Joy for The Queen’s Gambit

Best Actor (Limited Series, Anthology or TV Film): Mark Ruffalo for I Know This Much Is True

