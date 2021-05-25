ଖୁସି ଖବର: ଓଡ଼ିଶାରୁ ଆଜି ୧୧, ୭୬୯ ସୁସ୍ଥ, ଜାଣନ୍ତୁ କେଉଁଠୁ କେତେ ?

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ପୁଣି ବଢୁଥିବା ବେଳେ ଆସିଛି ଏକ ଖୁସି ଖବର । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ଆଉ ୧୧ ହଜାର ୭୬୯ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । କରୋନାରୁ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୬,୧୨,୯୯୩ କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

ତେବେ ଆଜି ଖୋର୍ଦ୍ଧାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୧୭୩୨ ଜଣ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଥିବା ବେଳେ ଅନୁଗୁଳରୁ ୯୪୩, କଟକରୁ ୮୫୨, ଯାଜପୁରରୁ ୬୭୯, ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡରୁ ୬୨୭, ସମ୍ବଲପୁରରୁ ୫୩୮, ବଲାଙ୍ଗୀରିରୁ ୫୦୬, ବାଲେଶ୍ଵର ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ୪୭୨, ମୟୂରଭଞ୍ଜରୁ ୪୪୯, ଭଦ୍ରକରୁ ୪୧୪, କୋରାପୁଟରୁ ୩୫୫, ବରଗଡରୁ ୩୫୧, ପୁରୀରୁ ୩୫୦, ନବରଙ୍ଗପୁରରୁ ୩୪୨, କଳାହାଣ୍ଡିରୁ ୨୭୧, ଜଗତସିଂହପୁରରୁ ୨୬୭, କେନ୍ଦୁଝରରୁ ୨୩୭, ସୋନପୁରରୁ ୨୩୬, ଝାରସୁଗୁଡାରୁ ୨୩୧, ଗଞ୍ଜାମରୁ ୨୧୫, ନୟାଗଡରୁ ୨୧୫, ବୌଦ୍ଧରୁ ୧୯୦, ନୂଆପଡାରୁ ୧୮୦, ଢେଙ୍କାନାଳରୁ ୧୬୯, ରାୟଗଡାରୁ ୧୬୫, କେନ୍ଦ୍ରାପଡାରୁ ୧୬୨, ମାଲକାନାଗିରିରୁ ୧୧୧, ଦେବଗଡରୁ ୧୦୬, କନ୍ଧମାଳରୁ ୭୫, ଗଜପତିରୁ ୬୩ ଏବଂ ଷ୍ଟେଟ ପୁଲରୁ ୨୬୬ ଜଣ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ସୁସ୍ଥ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି ।

