During these difficult times of Coronavirus, Jammu & Kashmir’s L-G Manoj Sinha has approved J-K LG approves grant of ‘special move TA’ of Rs 25,000 to employees irrespective of actual movement.

Rohit Kansal, J&K Principal Secretary (Power and Information) said,” Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha approves grant of special move traveling allowances (TA) of Rs 25,000 to all employees irrespective of actual movement as a special case this year”