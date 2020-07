According to an official statement released by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), the Mumbai based Pharmaceutical company Cipla is ready to launch its COVID-19 treatment drug Favipiravir.

The drug has been developed CSIR. To make the drug cost-effective, the CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) developed a process of using locally available chemicals to synthesize the Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) and transferred the technology to Cipla.