Good News: Doordarshan to bring back ” Shri Krishna”

Doordarshan has broken all TRP records in the last few days with the return of its old shows. In these days of lockdown, Doordarshan has returned its superhit shows like ‘Ramayan’, ‘Mahabharat’, ‘Chanakya’, ‘Shaktimaan’, ‘Dekh Bhai Dekh’. Out of these, Ramayana and Mahabharata have been liked by the audience again. After getting this idea successful, Doordarshan has now launched another gift from the box for the audience. Now the ‘Shri Krishna’ serial on Doordarshan is going to return.

Along with ‘Ramayana’, ‘Shri Krishna’ was also directed by Ramanand Sagar. Prasar Bharati has shared this information on social media a while back. Shri Krishna will be broadcast on DD National. DD National itself has given this information through its Twitter account. Let me tell you that this serial made in the production of Ramanand Arts was first aired on Doordarshan metro channel in 1993 and later on Doordarshan in 1996.