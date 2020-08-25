Good News for employees with salary between 21,000 to 30,000

Modi Government o at the Center is preparing to make big announcements for the people. According to sources, ESIC will be able to benefit even if the salary is more than 21,000 rupees. In order to provide maximum relief during the COVID-19 crisis, the ESIC is preparing to change the rules. Under this, the rules of medical and financial help will be changed. According to the proposal made for this, facilities will be available even if there is more than 21,000 salary. Sources said that salary up to Rs 30,000 will also benefit ESIC.

Preparation of rules started – Labor Ministry is preparing to change the rules. More salaries will have the option to remain attached to the scheme. On getting unemployed, financial assistance will be according to the fixed limit. The proposal will be sent to the ESIC Board soon.