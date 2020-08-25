Saif Ali Khan announces his autobiography

FeaturedBreaking NewsEntertainment
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 17: Saif Ali Khan attends the Burberry Prorsum show on day 4 of London Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2013, on September 17, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Fred Duval/Getty Images)
0 38

Actor Saif Ali Khan is all set to write his autobiography. His autobiography is set to release in 2021. Regarding his autobiography, Saif said ” “So many things have changed and will be lost with time if we don’t record them. It would be nice to look back; to remember and to record. It has been funny and moving and I must say, this is quite a selfish endeavor. I do hope others enjoy the book, too, of course,

Saif is the son of legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore. He stepped into Bollywood in 1993 with Yash Chopra’s Parampara.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.