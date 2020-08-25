Saif Ali Khan announces his autobiography

Actor Saif Ali Khan is all set to write his autobiography. His autobiography is set to release in 2021. Regarding his autobiography, Saif said ” “So many things have changed and will be lost with time if we don’t record them. It would be nice to look back; to remember and to record. It has been funny and moving and I must say, this is quite a selfish endeavor. I do hope others enjoy the book, too, of course,

Saif is the son of legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore. He stepped into Bollywood in 1993 with Yash Chopra’s Parampara.