Good News for Engineering and Diploma candidates, Indian Railways announce vacancies

New Delhi, 28/12: Indian Railway’s wheel plant has invited applications for the Trainee Apprentice post. Eligible candidates can apply on or before January 14, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official website https://rwf.indianrailways.gov.in/.
Rail Wheel Plant Bela has announced the Trainee Apprentice Jobs in Auraiya for BSc, BTech/BE, Diploma. Candidates who possess an Engineering degree/Diploma can apply for the engagement of Trainee Apprentices under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS). All the eligible candidates are requested to apply online for 70 Trainee Apprentice Post.
Vacancy Details
- Tech/BSc in Mechanical Engg.: 04 Posts
- Tech/BSc in Electrical Engg.: 03 Posts
- Tech/BSc in Electronics Instrumentation/Computer/IT Engg.: 03 Posts
- Diploma in Mechanical Engg.: 35 Posts
- Diploma in Electrical Engg.: 15 Posts
- Diploma in Electronics Instrumentation/Computer/IT Engg.: 10 Posts
The candidates will be selected directly on these posts. There will be no written examination. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the marks obtained in Engineering diploma/Degree exams. Candidates can get more information about the selection process by visiting the official website of the department.