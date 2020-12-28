Good News for Engineering and Diploma candidates, Indian Railways announce vacancies

COVID-19 Updates World 81,236,752 World Confirmed: 81,236,752 Active: 22,065,353 Recovered: 57,397,375 Death: 1,774,024

New Delhi, 28/12: Indian Railway’s wheel plant has invited applications for the Trainee Apprentice post. Eligible candidates can apply on or before January 14, 2021. Candidates can apply online through the official website https://rwf.indianrailways.gov.in/.

Rail Wheel Plant Bela has announced the Trainee Apprentice Jobs in Auraiya for BSc, BTech/BE, Diploma. Candidates who possess an Engineering degree/Diploma can apply for the engagement of Trainee Apprentices under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS). All the eligible candidates are requested to apply online for 70 Trainee Apprentice Post.

Vacancy Details

Tech/BSc in Mechanical Engg.: 04 Posts

Tech/BSc in Electrical Engg.: 03 Posts

Tech/BSc in Electronics Instrumentation/Computer/IT Engg.: 03 Posts

Diploma in Mechanical Engg.: 35 Posts

Diploma in Electrical Engg.: 15 Posts

Diploma in Electronics Instrumentation/Computer/IT Engg.: 10 Posts

The candidates will be selected directly on these posts. There will be no written examination. Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the marks obtained in Engineering diploma/Degree exams. Candidates can get more information about the selection process by visiting the official website of the department.