Good news for government employees! Employees will get these benifits for Night duties

The Central Government has decided to implement the Night Duty Allowance for Central Government Employees, following the recommendation of the 7th Pay Commission. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT- Department of Personnel and Training) issued information about this. The department has issued this directive on 13 July last week and it has also been implemented from 1 July.

Till now, the allowance was given on the basis of grade pay

Along with this, the Central Government has abolished the Nide Duty Allowance for all employees on the basis of special grade pay under the current system. Before implementing the recommendation of the Seventh Pay Commission, Knight Duty Allowance was given to central employees on the basis of grade pay only.

1. In cases in which the basis working time of Night Weightage has been calculated, no compensation will be paid in these cases. A 10-minute weightage will be given for every hour during night duty.

2. According to the government, only work done between 10 am and 6 am will be considered night duty.

3. नाइट ड्यूट अलाउंस के लिए बेसिक पे के आधार पर एक सीलिंग तय की गई है. कार्मिक विभाग ने कहा, ‘नाइट ड्यूटी अलाउंस के लिए बेसिक पे की सीलिंग 43,600 रुपये प्रति महीने के आधार पर तय की गई है.’

4. सरकार इस अलांउस का भुगतान घंटे के आधार पर करेगी जोकि BP+DA/200 के बराबर होगा. BP का अर्थ बेसिक पे से है और DA का अर्थ महंगाई भत्ते से है. ये दोनों की सातवें वेतन आयोग के आधार पर ही कैलकुलेट किए जाएंगे. इस फॉर्मुले को सभी मंत्रालयों और विभागों के कर्मचारियों पर लागू किया जाएगा.

5. केंद्र सरकार नाइट ड्यूटी अलाउंस की रकम हर कर्मचारी के बेसिक पे और नाइट ड्यूट के आधार पर करेगी.