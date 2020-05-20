Good News for JEE and NEET aspirants..Download National Test Abhyas

In a piece of good news for JEE and NEET aspirants, Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal launched the National test Abhyas application for helping them prepare for their preparation. The aspirants can download the application from an android or ios play store. This application provides free mock tests for the JEE and NEET aspirants. The JEE-Mains exam will be held from July 18 to 23, while NEET 2020 will be conducted on July 26.

Attention JEE (Main) and NEET aspirants! Curious to know about the ‘NATIONAL TEST ABHYAAS’ mobile application?

Take a look at the video below to know the features of the app that will help you prepare for your competitive exams efficiently.@DG_NTA @PIB_India @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/BOHI5wKgmX — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 19, 2020