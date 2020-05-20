Good News for JEE and NEET aspirants..Download National Test Abhyas

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
In a piece of good news for JEE and NEET aspirants, Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal launched the National test Abhyas application for helping them prepare for their preparation. The aspirants can download the application from an android or ios play store. This application provides free mock tests for the JEE and NEET aspirants. The JEE-Mains exam will be held from July 18 to 23, while NEET 2020 will be conducted on July 26.

