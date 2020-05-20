UPSC Prelims date not to be announced today

The UPSC (Union Public Service Commission, UPSC) Civil Services 2020 Preliminary Examination (Civil Services Exam 2020) was postponed, which was earlier scheduled to be held on 31 May. Today, new dates were to be announced regarding the preliminary examination, but for some reason, it was not done.

According to the official update, ‘After assessing the situation, UPSC Civil Services 2020 initial date was to be released on 20 May. But even today, this has not happened due to some reasons. Candidates have to go to upsc.gov.in for updates.

Exam date will be announced after review

In the notification issued by the Union Public Service Commission, it was not told when the date of UPSC 2020 preliminary examinations will be announced. It is written in the official notice that the date of examination is not being declared on 20 May. After reviewing the situation, this date will be announced further. However, it was also not told by the Commission when the date will be announced. Candidates have been asked to visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission.