Good News : Goa and Manipur declared as Corona free state

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 20/4: As the number of Corona infections in the country continues to rise, there is good news from Goa and Manipur. The two states have been declared Corona-free. In Goa,  seven people were infected with coronavirus, while all were reported to have recovered. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant declared Goa a corona-free state after the reports of the last Corona victim came negative on Sunday. Similarly, Chief Minister N Biren Singh declared Manipur as a corona-free state after reports of two people suffering from coronavirus in Manipur came in negative and they were declared completely healed by the hospital.

