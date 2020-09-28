Good News : Hyperloop with speed of 1080 KM / hr will run in Bengaluru, the distance of an hour will be completed in 10 minutes!

There is good news for the people of Karnataka. Soon it will be easy to reach Kempegowda International Airport from Bengaluru. In the coming days, you will reach the airport from any part of Bengaluru in just 10 minutes. Now it takes an hour or more. This will be possible with Hyperloop technology.

According to a report by The News Minute, the US-based Virgin the Hyperloop has signed an MoU with Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) to conduct a feasibility study for the proposed Hyperloop corridor on Sunday. This study is expected to be completed in two phases out of every six months. According to preliminary analysis, Hyperloop trains with a speed of 1080 km per hour can carry thousands of passengers per hour from the airport to the city center. Hyperloop is a capsule-like magnetic train that can run at speeds of 1000–1300 km / h.