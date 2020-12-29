Good news : India successfully conducts dry run for Coronavirus vaccine in India

-
WorldConfirmed: 81,819,305Active: 22,084,461Recovered: 57,950,217Death: 1,784,627
USAConfirmed: 19,785,332Active: 7,741,183Recovered: 11,700,963Death: 343,186
IndiaConfirmed: 10,224,797Active: 269,038Recovered: 9,807,569Death: 148,190
BrazilConfirmed: 7,506,890Active: 746,351Recovered: 6,568,898Death: 191,641
RussiaConfirmed: 3,105,037Active: 553,027Recovered: 2,496,183Death: 55,827
UKConfirmed: 2,329,730Active: 2,258,621Recovered: N/ADeath: 71,109
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,162,775Active: 105,207Recovered: 2,037,433Death: 20,135
ItalyConfirmed: 2,056,277Active: 575,221Recovered: 1,408,686Death: 72,370
GermanyConfirmed: 1,673,417Active: 364,135Recovered: 1,277,900Death: 31,382
PakistanConfirmed: 475,085Active: 39,599Recovered: 425,494Death: 9,992
ChinaConfirmed: 87,003Active: 348Recovered: 82,021Death: 4,634
New Delhi, 29/12: Amidst the gloom of Coronavirus, there is a ray of light.The dry run of Coronavirus has been successfully conducted. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday announced that the dry run for COVID-19 vaccination has been successfully conducted in Punjab, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Assam.
The dry run has been done in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, Rajkot and Gandhinagar in Gujarat, Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr) in Punjab, and Sonitpur and Nalbari districts in Assam.