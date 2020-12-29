Good news : India successfully conducts dry run for Coronavirus vaccine in India

COVID-19 Updates World 81,819,305 World Confirmed: 81,819,305 Active: 22,084,461 Recovered: 57,950,217 Death: 1,784,627

New Delhi, 29/12: Amidst the gloom of Coronavirus, there is a ray of light.The dry run of Coronavirus has been successfully conducted. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday announced that the dry run for COVID-19 vaccination has been successfully conducted in Punjab, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, and Assam.

The dry run has been done in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh, Rajkot and Gandhinagar in Gujarat, Ludhiana and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar (Nawanshahr) in Punjab, and Sonitpur and Nalbari districts in Assam.