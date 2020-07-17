Good News: No need to worry about waiting ticket, you can easily get confirm railway ticket

Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said in a press conference on Friday that in the next 3-4 years, the railway will be able to run passenger trains and freight trains on demand. This means that common passengers will not need to wait for tickets to travel on the train. Whenever you want, you can easily travel in the train. Vinod Kumar Yadav said that by the year 2023, all the capitals of North Eastern states are expected to join the railway network. The final stretch from Katra to Banihal is also expected to be completed by December 2022.

Preparing to give confirmed tickets on these routes first – Rail passengers will get the first confirmed ticket on the Delhi-Mumbai route. With this, he has made complete preparations. After this, you will not have to wait for the confirmation of the train ticket on the Delhi-Kolkata route. Because the railway is making separate tracks for the freight trains running on this route. It is expected to be completed in the next 2 years. Therefore, the train will be able to easily get a tick on this route.

Relief will also be increased by increasing the speed of the train – In India, there is a maximum rush of trains on the Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Howrah rail route, due to which trains running on these two routes are late. Due to this, passengers suffer the most. That is why the speed of trains running on these routes is going to increase.