Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates 8 new HDFC bank branches

Bhubaneswar, 17/7: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated 8 new HDFC bank branches through video conferencing. Out of the 8 branches, 5 are in Khurda district and one each in Sudargargarh, Sambalpur, and Kendrapada districts.

This creation of new branches is expected to generate 100 plus jobs for the youth and facilitate banking services during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

CM Shri Patnaik said on this occasion, “I am happy that HDFC Bank has been expanding its branch network in semi-urban and rural areas of Odisha. The launching of eight branches in this pandemic situation will be another step forward in the financial inclusion of the unbanked people. I appreciate the efforts of HDFC authorities for their commitment to the growth of banking in Odisha.”