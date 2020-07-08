Good News: Scientists claims this Airfilter kills Coronavirus!

Scientists have claimed to create a novel filter that is capable of killing the novel coronavirus in the air. It filters out this virus present in the air and then destroys it. This invention of scientists can help prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in closed places like schools, hospitals, and airplanes.

According to a study published in the journal Materials Today Physics, this ‘air filter’ eliminated 99.8 percent of the novel coronavirus in the air passing through it. The study said that the device was made by heating commercially available nickel foam to 200 ° C. It destroyed 99.9 percent of the spores of the deadly bacteria Bacillus Anthracis. Bacillus Anthracis causes anthrax disease.