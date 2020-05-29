Good News: Teacher started teaching with loudspeakers as Students didn’t have smartphone

The DIGI – SATH program has been initiated by the Education Project Council with the aim of ensuring education in government schools of Jharkhand during the Coronavirus Lockdown. Under this, a WhatsApp group of teachers and parents has been formed at the school level, so that the content provided by the council can be passed on to the students. But due to poor parents not having Android phones, children were not able to take advantage of this online class. In view of this, teachers have started teaching with Loud Speaker.

The teachers of Bankathi, a budding middle school in Sadar block of Dumka district, have taken a unique initiative. Teachers are teaching children with the help of loudspeakers. These days in Khijuri village, located just 20 km from the district headquarters, a class is run with a loudspeaker. Study up to 5th in this village

There is a school for secondary-level studies, students go to Utkata Middle School Banakathi, which is about three kilometers from the village. But due to the Corona crisis, the school has been closed for two months. Seeing the students’ education is disrupted, the Jharkhand Education Project Council started the program along with Digi. Under this, children are being taught online.