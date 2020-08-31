Good News : Vegetable price may decrease from September

In this Coronavirus Pandemic, the difficulties of the common man are constantly increasing. Whereas, another lockdown has caused a crisis on jobs. On the other hand, Inflation has broken the back of the common man. In many parts of the country including Delhi-NCR, the vegetables which were sold for 20 to 30 rupees per kilogram, the prices of those vegetables (Vegetable Prices Shoot) have now crossed 100 rupees. Vegetables like Broccoli are being sold for more than Rs 400 per kg. Traders believe that due to heavy rains, arrivals have decreased. Also, heavy rains have damaged the perishable vegetables like tomatoes. However, after September 10, the prices of vegetables will start falling.

Increasing prices of vegetables upset people of all classes – tomatoes are being sold in Delhi’s mandis at Rs 60 to 80 per kg and potatoes at Rs 40 per kg. Coriander has reached Rs 200 per kg and garlic Rs 150 per kg in Ghazipur mandi. On the other hand, chili is being sold at Rs 100 to 150 per kg. The prices of brinjal, ladyfinger, and onion have also increased significantly.

According to reports, in upcoming days the vegetable price may decrease soon.