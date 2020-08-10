Good News : Villagers will now get LED bulbs at rate of Rs 10

People living in the village will no longer have trouble buying electric bulbs. India’s Energy Efficient Services Limited (EESL) is planning to provide around 60 crore bulbs in rural areas at the rate of Rs 10 per bulb (LED bulb in rural India).

This scheme is also planned to be done without any subsidy or government help. This move of EESL is considered to be a boost to Make in India and to advance India’s climate change strategy. With this, the village Ujala scheme is also considered to be a promoter.