Google Pixel 4A launched in India , Know its Price

Google has introduced its latest smartphone Pixel 4A (Google Pixel 4A) in India. This smartphone was launched globally two months ago. Now it has been launched in India. Its introductory price has been kept at Rs 29,999. Although its price is Rs 31,999.

Google said that this smartphone will be sold from October 16 on e-commerce company Flipkart. Google Pixel 4A has been launched in single 6GB + 128GB variants in India. Customers will be able to buy it in single black color option only. In Flipkart’s Big Billion Days, users will be able to buy it at a discount. At present, the company is giving a discount of 2 thousand rupees on this phone.