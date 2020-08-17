Goonda act and UPAP act invoked in Bengaluru

The Karnataka government has said that it will make up for the loss of properties from the culprits involved in the Bengaluru violence. Chief Minister Yeddyurappa tweeted, “Our government has decided to assess the loss of public and private property in the violent incidents in KG Halli and DG Halli and recover the costs from the culprits.”

The Chief Minister said that a Special Investigation Team has already been formed to conduct a detailed investigation in the case and a team of three Special Prosecutors will be appointed for the speedy hearing of the cases. On getting the warrant, SIT will consider implementing the Goonda Act.