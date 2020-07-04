Government is working on making natural gas affordable !

Preparations are now being made to fix the price of natural gas in the country and to give open discounts for marketing. According to Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, soon MSME industries will run with natural gas. Not only this, the rates of natural gas (CNG-PNG) used in homes and vehicles will also be lower. The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is working not only to provide natural gas easily but also to make it affordable for the common people. Let us tell you that PNG gas prices reaching the houses through pipes are fixed every six months. Now they will be decided in October. The same effect is on CNG prices.