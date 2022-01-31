ଇଲେକ୍ଟ୍ରିକ ଯାନ ଉପରେ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ରିହାତି: ମିଳିବ ୫୦ ହଜାର ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଟିକସ ଛାଡ଼

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର: ଇ-ଯାନ ବ୍ୟବହାରକାରୀଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ରାଜ୍ୟସରକାରଙ୍କ ଘୋଷଣା । ଇ-ଯାନ ପାଇଁ ପଞ୍ଜୀକରଣ ଫି’ ଓ ଟିକସ ଛାଡ଼ କଲେ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାର । ଏହି ସୁବିଧା ପିଛିଲା ଭାବେ ୨୦୨୧ ସେପ୍ଟେମ୍ବରରୁ ଏହା ଲାଗୁ ହେବ । ଏନେଇ ଘୋଷଣା କରିଥିଲେ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ସରକାର ।

ତେବେ ୨ ଚକିଆ ଯାନ ପାଇଁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୫ ହଜାର ଟଙ୍କା ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ରିହାତି ମିଳିବ । ସେହିପରି ୩ ଚକିଆ ଯାନ କିଣିଲେ ୧୦ ହଜାର ଓ ୪ ଚକିଆ କିଣିଲେ ୫୦ ହଜାର ଟଙ୍କା ରିହାତି ମିଳିବ ।

In order to encourage faster adoption of E-vehicles in the State, the Commerce and Transport Dept, Govt of Odisha has exempted the registration fees and Motor Vehicle Taxes for all categories of electric vehicles. The subsidy is applicable wef: 1st Sept, 2021. @CTOdisha pic.twitter.com/aLMVO6rFRJ

— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) January 31, 2022