ଇଲେକ୍ଟ୍ରିକ ଯାନ ଉପରେ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାରଙ୍କ ରିହାତି: ମିଳିବ ୫୦ ହଜାର ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଟିକସ ଛାଡ଼

By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର: ଇ-ଯାନ ବ୍ୟବହାରକାରୀଙ୍କ ପାଇଁ ରାଜ୍ୟସରକାରଙ୍କ ଘୋଷଣା । ଇ-ଯାନ ପାଇଁ ପଞ୍ଜୀକରଣ ଫି’ ଓ ଟିକସ ଛାଡ଼ କଲେ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସରକାର । ଏହି ସୁବିଧା ପିଛିଲା ଭାବେ ୨୦୨୧ ସେପ୍ଟେମ୍ବରରୁ ଏହା ଲାଗୁ ହେବ । ଏନେଇ ଘୋଷଣା କରିଥିଲେ ପୂର୍ବରୁ ସରକାର ।

ତେବେ ୨ ଚକିଆ ଯାନ ପାଇଁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୫ ହଜାର ଟଙ୍କା ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ରିହାତି ମିଳିବ । ସେହିପରି ୩ ଚକିଆ ଯାନ କିଣିଲେ ୧୦ ହଜାର ଓ ୪ ଚକିଆ କିଣିଲେ ୫୦ ହଜାର ଟଙ୍କା ରିହାତି ମିଳିବ ।

