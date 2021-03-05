Government’s OTT rules ‘have no Tooth’, says Supreme Court

COVID-19 Updates World 116,322,289 World Confirmed: 116,322,289 Active: 21,766,285 Recovered: 91,972,458 Death: 2,583,546

USA 29,526,086 USA Confirmed: 29,526,086 Active: 8,899,008 Recovered: 20,093,442 Death: 533,636

India 11,173,761 India Confirmed: 11,173,761 Active: 176,283 Recovered: 10,839,894 Death: 157,584

Brazil 10,796,506 Brazil Confirmed: 10,796,506 Active: 898,298 Recovered: 9,637,020 Death: 261,188

Russia 4,301,159 Russia Confirmed: 4,301,159 Active: 327,553 Recovered: 3,885,321 Death: 88,285

UK 4,201,358 UK Confirmed: 4,201,358 Active: 980,769 Recovered: 3,096,564 Death: 124,025

Italy 2,999,119 Italy Confirmed: 2,999,119 Active: 446,439 Recovered: 2,453,706 Death: 98,974

Turkey 2,746,158 Turkey Confirmed: 2,746,158 Active: 116,182 Recovered: 2,601,137 Death: 28,839

Germany 2,484,306 Germany Confirmed: 2,484,306 Active: 120,199 Recovered: 2,292,100 Death: 72,007

Pakistan 587,014 Pakistan Confirmed: 587,014 Active: 17,117 Recovered: 556,769 Death: 13,128

China 89,952 China Confirmed: 89,952 Active: 178 Recovered: 85,138 Death: 4,636

New Delhi, 5/3: The Supreme Court of India on Friday said, Government rules on social media and OTT (Over The Top) platforms “have no teeth” and thus no power for prosecution. The court also denied the arrest of Aparna Purohit, Head of Amazon India, while hearing the plea on ‘Tandav’.

“There is no mechanism to control social media platforms. Without legislation you (government) cannot control it,” said the top court bench while hearing Ms Purohit’s appeal against the Allahabad High Court’s February 25 order declining anticipatory bail to her.

Justice Bhushan also asked the centre to submit a new proposal to the court with stronger provisions.

“The government will consider appropriate steps; any regulation on digital platforms will be placed before the court,” replied Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.