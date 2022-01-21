ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ଗେଟରେ ସ୍ଥାପନ ହେବ ସୁଭାଷଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତିମୂର୍ତ୍ତି

By Jyotirmayee Patanaik

ନୂଆଦିଲ୍ଲୀ: ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ଗେଟରେ ସ୍ଥାପନ ହେବ ସୁଭାଷ ଚନ୍ଦ୍ର ବୋଷଙ୍କ ପ୍ରତିମୂର୍ତ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ଟୁଇଟ୍ କରି ସୂଚନା ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି ପ୍ରଧାନମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନରେନ୍ଦ୍ର ମୋଦୀ । ଜାନୁଆରୀ ୨୩ ତାରିଖରେ ନେତାଜୀଙ୍କ ୧୨୫ତମ ଜୟନ୍ତୀ ଅବସରରେ ତାଙ୍କ ହେଲୋଗ୍ରାମ ମୂର୍ତ୍ତିର ଉଦଘାଟନ ହେବ । ଗ୍ରାନାଇଟ୍ ତିଆରି ପ୍ରତିମୂର୍ତ୍ତି ସ୍ଥାପନ କରାଯିବ ବୋଲି କହିଛନ୍ତି ମୋଦୀ । ତେବେ ଗ୍ରାନାଇଟ୍ ତିଆରି ପ୍ରତିମୂର୍ତ୍ତି ନହେବା ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ହୋଲୋଗ୍ରାମ ଷ୍ଟାଚ୍ୟୁ ଲାଗିବ । ଏହି ଷ୍ଟାଚ୍ୟୁ ୨୩ ତାରିଖ ଦିନ ନେତାଜୀ ଜୟନ୍ତୀରେ ଅନାବରଣ ହେବ । ସୂଚନା ଯେ, ଇଣ୍ଡିଆ ଗେଟରେ ଦୀର୍ଘ ବର୍ଷ ଧରି ଜଳି ଆସୁଥିବା ଅମର ଯବାନ ଜ୍ୟୋତିକୁ ବିଲୟ କରାଯାଇ ଜାତୀୟ ଯୁଦ୍ଧ ସ୍ମାରକରେ ତାକୁ ରଖାଯିବା ନେଇ କେନ୍ଦ୍ର ସରକାରଙ୍କ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଛି । ଏହାକୁ ନେଇ ବିରୋଧୀ ମାନେ ମୋଦୀ ସରକାରଙ୍କୁ ଟାେର୍ଗେଟ କରିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛନ୍ତି ।

Google କମ୍ପାନୀ ୟୁଜର୍ସଙ୍କ ବ୍ୟକ୍ତିଗତ ତଥ୍ୟ…

ମଦ ସହିତ ଧରାପଡ଼ିଲେ ହେବନି ଜେଲ୍! ନିୟମରେ…

