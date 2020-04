Great News ! Omfed to make home delivery in Bhubaneswar, Know the number

Bhubaneswar,11/3: In Sigh of relief for the sweet tooths, Omfed decided to start home delivery of its diary products like Rabdi, Peda, Chhenapoda, Ice Cream and Flavoured Milk. The minimum order must be of 150 rupees. Extra Rs 30 will be added as the delivery fee.