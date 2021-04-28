Green Tea And Black Tea Elements Can Treat Covid-19 Virus, Latest Research Says

UncategorizedFeaturedTop Stories
By Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
Green Tea And Black Tea Elements Can Treat Covid-19 Virus
Green Tea And Black Tea Elements Can Treat Covid-19 Virus
0
COVID-19 Updates
  • World 149,368,564
    World
    Confirmed: 149,368,564
    Active: 18,674,271
    Recovered: 127,544,595
    Death: 3,149,698
  • USA 32,927,091
    USA
    Confirmed: 32,927,091
    Active: 6,817,794
    Recovered: 25,521,913
    Death: 587,384
  • India 17,997,267
    India
    Confirmed: 17,997,267
    Active: 2,978,709
    Recovered: 14,817,371
    Death: 201,187
  • Brazil 14,446,541
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 14,446,541
    Active: 1,058,775
    Recovered: 12,992,442
    Death: 395,324
  • Russia 4,779,425
    Russia
    Confirmed: 4,779,425
    Active: 267,767
    Recovered: 4,402,678
    Death: 108,980
  • Turkey 4,710,582
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 4,710,582
    Active: 504,262
    Recovered: 4,167,263
    Death: 39,057
  • UK 4,409,631
    UK
    Confirmed: 4,409,631
    Active: 79,869
    Recovered: 4,202,311
    Death: 127,451
  • Italy 3,981,512
    Italy
    Confirmed: 3,981,512
    Active: 448,149
    Recovered: 3,413,451
    Death: 119,912
  • Germany 3,326,778
    Germany
    Confirmed: 3,326,778
    Active: 290,080
    Recovered: 2,954,000
    Death: 82,698
  • Pakistan 810,231
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 810,231
    Active: 88,207
    Recovered: 704,494
    Death: 17,530
  • China 90,622
    China
    Confirmed: 90,622
    Active: 317
    Recovered: 85,669
    Death: 4,636

The rapid spread of novel coronavirus called SARS-CoV-2 or nCoV has caused countries all over the world to impose lockdowns and undertake stringent preventive measures. This new positive-sense single-stranded RNA strain of coronavirus spreads through droplets of saliva and nasal discharge.

US FDA has authorized the emergency use of Remdesivir looking at the increasing number of cases of COVID-19, however there is still no drug approved to treat COVID-19. An alternative way of treatment could be the use of naturally derived molecules with known antiviral properties.

Recent studies have revealed the possible binding sites present on SARS-CoV-2 and studied their interactions with tea polyphenols. EGCG and theaflavins, especially theaflavin-3,3′-digallate (TF3) have shown a significant interaction with the receptors under consideration in this review. Some docking studies further emphasize on the activity of these polyphenols against COVID-19.

The activity of phytochemicals derived from green tea and black tea. Irrespective of the type of tea, a typical procedure for production of green tea and black tea involves 5 general processes. Initially, the leaves are withered where the moisture content in the tea leaves is minimized. Then these leaves are fixed by enzymatically browning them and are allowed to get oxidized by exposing to oxygen.

Epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) is one of the most abundant polyphenolic catechin found in Camellia sinensis (L.) Kuntze (tea plant), especially in green tea. EGCG has been tested for its antiviral activity against several viruses and found to be a potential treatment option over synthetic chemical drugs. It is recognized as a multi-functional bioactive molecule exhibiting antitumorigenic, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, antioxidative, and antiproliferative properties in addition to its antiviral effects.

Conclusion:

This review summarizes the available reports and evidences which support the use of tea polyphenols as potential candidates in prophylaxis and treatment of COVID-19.

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.