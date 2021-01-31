Greta Thunberg, Alexei Navalny and Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

COVID-19 Updates World 103,215,358 World Confirmed: 103,215,358 Active: 26,105,328 Recovered: 74,878,866 Death: 2,231,164

Oslo, 31/12: The climate campaigner Greta Thunberg, Russian dissident Alexei Navalny, WHO, and the former US President Donald Trump are among the nominees of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Thousands of people from members of parliaments worldwide to former winners are eligible to propose candidates. Nominations, which close on Sunday, do not imply an endorsement from the Nobel committee.

Norwegian lawmakers have nominated the eventual laureate every year since 2014, with the exception of 2019, said Henrik Urdal, Director of the Peace Research Institute Oslo. “The pattern from recent years is quite stunning.”

The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which decides who wins the award, does not comment on nominations, keeping secret for 50 years the names of nominators and unsuccessful nominees.

Source: Reuters