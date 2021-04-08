Groom Wears Shorts to his Wedding. Here’s Why!

-
World
133,786,309
WorldConfirmed: 133,786,309Active: 23,000,004Recovered: 107,882,722Death: 2,903,583
-
USA
31,637,243
USAConfirmed: 31,637,243Active: 6,857,855Recovered: 24,206,539Death: 572,849
-
Brazil
13,197,031
BrazilConfirmed: 13,197,031Active: 1,191,776Recovered: 11,664,158Death: 341,097
-
India
12,928,574
IndiaConfirmed: 12,928,574Active: 910,289Recovered: 11,851,393Death: 166,892
-
Russia
4,614,834
RussiaConfirmed: 4,614,834Active: 273,951Recovered: 4,239,038Death: 101,845
-
UK
4,367,291
UKConfirmed: 4,367,291Active: 307,587Recovered: 3,932,777Death: 126,927
-
Italy
3,700,393
ItalyConfirmed: 3,700,393Active: 547,837Recovered: 3,040,182Death: 112,374
-
Turkey
3,633,925
TurkeyConfirmed: 3,633,925Active: 406,004Recovered: 3,194,978Death: 32,943
-
Germany
2,927,572
GermanyConfirmed: 2,927,572Active: 217,998Recovered: 2,631,400Death: 78,174
-
Pakistan
705,517
PakistanConfirmed: 705,517Active: 66,994Recovered: 623,399Death: 15,124
-
China
90,365
ChinaConfirmed: 90,365Active: 263Recovered: 85,466Death: 4,636
New Delhi, 8/4: Wedding is one of the most important events in a person’s life. Everyone wants to look their best on their wedding day. But here’s a story that will surprise you as it breaks all traditional norms.
Recently, some pictures of a young couple from the East Java region of Indonesia went viral on Twitter, where the groom is seen wearing just a pair of shorts on his wedding day. Surprisingly, the bride is all decked up in traditional Javanese wedding attire
While the bride is seen donning a heavy, traditional Javanese dress, the groom is seen sitting in red shorts, with a sling attached to his right arms, and several parts of his body are seen bandaged.
As per media reports, the bride named Elinda Dwi Kristiani married Suprapto on April 2 at her residence in the Lengkong area, Nganjuk Regency, East Java. Reports suggest just four days prior to their wedding, Suprapto met with an accident. While on his way to buy petrol, he suddenly lost his consciousness and fell off the bike injuring himself gravely.
According to the bride, Suprapto was unable to wear his wedding attire on the marriage day because he had just undergone shoulder surgery because of the injury. This prompted him to get married not in his wedding attire but in shorts.