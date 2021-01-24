Gujarat likely to be the base for Tesla’s India Operations

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
New Delhi, 24/1: The American Electric car maker Tesla is making an entry into the Indian Market. The company led by Elon Musk has confirmed that it has registered its subsidiary as ‘Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Ltd’ in Bengaluru. But according to the latest reports, Gujarat has made a strong pitch to invite the EV maker to set up a base in the state, according to ETAuto.

Tesla is in talks with as many as five Indian states to set up its operational base. The Karnataka government has reportedly offered space to Tesla in Tumkur, on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Gujarat is ahead in the race for Tesla to set up its operational base. The company is likely to roll out its operation in June.

Odisha Bhaskar Bureau
