Gujarat likely to be the base for Tesla’s India Operations

COVID-19 Updates World 99,388,136 World Confirmed: 99,388,136 Active: 25,798,101 Recovered: 71,458,309 Death: 2,131,726

USA 25,566,789 USA Confirmed: 25,566,789 Active: 9,808,205 Recovered: 15,330,949 Death: 427,635

India 10,655,435 India Confirmed: 10,655,435 Active: 185,273 Recovered: 10,316,786 Death: 153,376

Brazil 8,816,254 Brazil Confirmed: 8,816,254 Active: 971,341 Recovered: 7,628,438 Death: 216,475

Russia 3,719,400 Russia Confirmed: 3,719,400 Active: 518,178 Recovered: 3,131,760 Death: 69,462

UK 3,617,459 UK Confirmed: 3,617,459 Active: 1,903,823 Recovered: 1,616,307 Death: 97,329

Italy 2,455,185 Italy Confirmed: 2,455,185 Active: 498,834 Recovered: 1,871,189 Death: 85,162

Turkey 2,424,328 Turkey Confirmed: 2,424,328 Active: 97,534 Recovered: 2,301,861 Death: 24,933

Germany 2,137,689 Germany Confirmed: 2,137,689 Active: 277,653 Recovered: 1,807,500 Death: 52,536

Pakistan 532,412 Pakistan Confirmed: 532,412 Active: 34,628 Recovered: 486,489 Death: 11,295

China 88,991 China Confirmed: 88,991 Active: 1,800 Recovered: 82,556 Death: 4,635

New Delhi, 24/1: The American Electric car maker Tesla is making an entry into the Indian Market. The company led by Elon Musk has confirmed that it has registered its subsidiary as ‘Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Ltd’ in Bengaluru. But according to the latest reports, Gujarat has made a strong pitch to invite the EV maker to set up a base in the state, according to ETAuto.

Tesla is in talks with as many as five Indian states to set up its operational base. The Karnataka government has reportedly offered space to Tesla in Tumkur, on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Gujarat is ahead in the race for Tesla to set up its operational base. The company is likely to roll out its operation in June.