କରୋନାରେ ପୁଣି ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ, ୧୫୦ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୪ା୧ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୧୫୦ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୮୯ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୬୧ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି କରୋନାରେ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାକୁ ମିଶାଇ ରାଜ୍ୟର ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୯୦୫କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ମୃତକ ଜଣକ ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
Covid-19 Report For 23rd January, 2021
New positives: 150
In quarantine: 89
Local contacts: 61
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 4
2. Balasore: 7
3. Bargarh: 18
4. Bhadrak: 7
5. Balangir: 5
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) January 24, 2021
ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୪ ହଜାର ୩୦୦ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୦ ହଜାର ୯୬୨ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୧ ହଜାର ୩୮୦ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୨୨ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।
23. Sonepur: 2
24. Sundargarh: 22
25. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 205
Cumulative tested: 7548428
Positive: 334300
Recovered: 330962
Active cases: 1380
— I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) January 24, 2021