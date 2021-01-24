କରୋନାରେ ପୁଣି ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ, ୧୫୦ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୪ା୧ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୧୫୦ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୮୯ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୬୧ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି କରୋନାରେ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାକୁ ମିଶାଇ ରାଜ୍ୟର ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୯୦୫କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ମୃତକ ଜଣକ ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

Covid-19 Report For 23rd January, 2021

New positives: 150

In quarantine: 89

Local contacts: 61

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 7

3. Bargarh: 18

4. Bhadrak: 7

5. Balangir: 5

