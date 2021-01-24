କରୋନାରେ ପୁଣି ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ, ୧୫୦ ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତ ଚିହ୍ନଟ

  • World 99,388,136
    World
    Confirmed: 99,388,136
    Active: 25,798,101
    Recovered: 71,458,309
    Death: 2,131,726
  • USA 25,566,789
    USA
    Confirmed: 25,566,789
    Active: 9,808,205
    Recovered: 15,330,949
    Death: 427,635
  • India 10,655,435
    India
    Confirmed: 10,655,435
    Active: 185,273
    Recovered: 10,316,786
    Death: 153,376
  • Brazil 8,816,254
    Brazil
    Confirmed: 8,816,254
    Active: 971,341
    Recovered: 7,628,438
    Death: 216,475
  • Russia 3,719,400
    Russia
    Confirmed: 3,719,400
    Active: 518,178
    Recovered: 3,131,760
    Death: 69,462
  • UK 3,617,459
    UK
    Confirmed: 3,617,459
    Active: 1,903,823
    Recovered: 1,616,307
    Death: 97,329
  • Italy 2,455,185
    Italy
    Confirmed: 2,455,185
    Active: 498,834
    Recovered: 1,871,189
    Death: 85,162
  • Turkey 2,424,328
    Turkey
    Confirmed: 2,424,328
    Active: 97,534
    Recovered: 2,301,861
    Death: 24,933
  • Germany 2,137,689
    Germany
    Confirmed: 2,137,689
    Active: 277,653
    Recovered: 1,807,500
    Death: 52,536
  • Pakistan 532,412
    Pakistan
    Confirmed: 532,412
    Active: 34,628
    Recovered: 486,489
    Death: 11,295
  • China 88,991
    China
    Confirmed: 88,991
    Active: 1,800
    Recovered: 82,556
    Death: 4,635

ଭୁବନେଶ୍ୱର, ୨୪ା୧ (ଓଡିଶା ଭାସ୍କର): ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା କମିବାରେ ଲାଗିଛି । ଏହା ମଧ୍ୟରେ ଆଜି ପୁଣି ୧୫୦ଜଣ ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ସେମାନଙ୍କ ମଧ୍ୟରୁ ସଙ୍ଗରୋଧରୁ ୮୯ ଓ ସ୍ଥାନୀୟ ଅଞ୍ଚଳରୁ ୬୧ ଜଣ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଆଜି କରୋନାରେ ଜଣଙ୍କର ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ଘଟିଛି । ଏହାକୁ ମିଶାଇ ରାଜ୍ୟର ମୋଟ ମୃତ୍ୟୁ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୧୯୦୫କୁ ବୃଦ୍ଧି ପାଇଛି । ମୃତକ ଜଣକ ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ହୋଇଥିବା ଜଣାପଡ଼ିଛି । ଏନେଇ ରାଜ୍ୟ ସ୍ୱାସ୍ଥ୍ୟ ଓ ପରିବାର କଲ୍ୟାଣ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

ଏହି କ୍ରମରେ ରାଜ୍ୟରେ କରୋନା ଆକ୍ରାନ୍ତଙ୍କ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୪ ହଜାର ୩୦୦ରେ ପହଞ୍ଚିଛି । ରାଜ୍ୟରେ ସୁସ୍ଥ ସଂଖ୍ୟା ୩ ଲକ୍ଷ ୩୦ ହଜାର ୯୬୨ ରହିଥିବା ବେଳେ ୧ ହଜାର ୩୮୦ ଜଣ ଚିକିତ୍ସିତ ହେଉଛନ୍ତି । ତେବେ ଆଜି ସୁନ୍ଦରଗଡ଼ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରୁ ସର୍ବାଧିକ ୨୨ ଜଣ କରୋନା ପଜିଟିଭ ଚିହ୍ନଟ ହୋଇଛନ୍ତି । ଏନେଇ ସୂଚନା ଓ ଲୋକ ସମ୍ପର୍କ ବିଭାଗ ପକ୍ଷରୁ ସୂଚନା ଦିଆଯାଇଛି ।

