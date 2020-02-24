Gulabo Sitabo to release on April 17

Mumbai,24/2: Much talked about movie of the year, starring new age superstar Ayushman Khurana and Big B Amitabh Bachan is all set to release on April 17. Actor Ayushmann Khurrana describes his upcoming Gulabo Sitabo as a sweet, simple film about the banter between a tenant and a landlord. The film reunites Ayushmann with director Shoojit Sircar, eighth years after their hit, Vicky Donor.
Ayushmann said,” Bachchan sir is amazing. What I marvel about him is that he’s so well-prepared always. He will know your lines also. It is not easy to act in front of him. You have to be on your toes as a co-actor,”
There’s a yin for every yan 😜#GulaboSitabo, starring @SrBachchan and @ayushmannk, Directed by @ShoojitSircar to now release on 17th April 2020! See you at the movies!🎥🍿@ronnielahiri #SheelKumar @writeonj @Kinoworksllp pic.twitter.com/blhXkXJqnq
