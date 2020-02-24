Supreme Court appointed interlocutors file report on Shaheen Bagh protests

New Delhi,24/2: The Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors on Monday submitted their report on the dialogue with the protestors Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Advocates Sadhna Ramachandran and Sanjay Hegde filed the report before a two-judge bench comprising of justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph.

The bench made it clear that the report will not be shared with the petitioners and counsels representing the Centre and Delhi Police at this stage.

The matter will be heard on February 26.