Mumbai,22/5: “Gulabo Sitabo” starring superstar Amitabh Bachhan and new generation star Ayushmann Khurrana is set to be launched on OTT platform Amazon Prime. The movie is set to be released on June 12. The trailer of the movie is released today. Watch the trailer in the link below. INOX and PVR strongly condemned the release of this big star movie on OTT platform.