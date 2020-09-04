Harbhajan Singh pulls out of appeal

Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh pulled out of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). He has cited personal reasons for his decision. He took to Twitter to announce the news. He wrote,” Dear Friends I will not be playing IPL this year due to personal reasons. These are difficult times and I would expect some privacy as I spend time with my family CSK management has been extremely supportive and I wish them a great IPL Stay safe and Jai Hind.

