Harbhajan Singh slams Indian Cricket team selection committee

Veteran Harbhajan Singh slams the Indian Cricket team selection committee over the absence of Mumbai Star batsman Surya Kumar Yadav in the Indian squad against SriLanka and Australia. He also accused the selection committee of favoritism and claimed that they are adopting different criteria for different players. Surya Kumar is in the form of his life. He tweeted that “I keep wondering what’s wrong @surya_14kumar have done? Apart from scoring runs like others who keep getting picked for Team India, India A and India B. Why different rules for different players?”

I keep wondering what’s wrong @surya_14kumar hv done ? Apart from scoring runs like others who keep getting picked for Team india india/A india /B why different rules for different players ??? — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 24, 2019