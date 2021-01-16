Hardik and Krunal Pandya’s Father Passes Away

-
World
94,315,331
WorldConfirmed: 94,315,331Active: 24,950,778Recovered: 67,346,640Death: 2,017,913
-
USA
24,102,429
USAConfirmed: 24,102,429Active: 9,471,604Recovered: 14,228,969Death: 401,856
-
India
10,543,659
IndiaConfirmed: 10,543,659Active: 211,814Recovered: 10,179,715Death: 152,130
-
Brazil
8,394,253
BrazilConfirmed: 8,394,253Active: 824,583Recovered: 7,361,379Death: 208,291
-
Russia
3,520,531
RussiaConfirmed: 3,520,531Active: 546,356Recovered: 2,909,680Death: 64,495
-
UK
3,316,019
UKConfirmed: 3,316,019Active: 1,725,070Recovered: 1,503,654Death: 87,295
-
Turkey
2,373,115
TurkeyConfirmed: 2,373,115Active: 103,404Recovered: 2,246,047Death: 23,664
-
Italy
2,352,423
ItalyConfirmed: 2,352,423Active: 558,068Recovered: 1,713,030Death: 81,325
-
Germany
2,023,802
GermanyConfirmed: 2,023,802Active: 336,065Recovered: 1,641,200Death: 46,537
-
Pakistan
516,770
PakistanConfirmed: 516,770Active: 33,763Recovered: 472,099Death: 10,908
-
China
88,118
ChinaConfirmed: 88,118Active: 1,113Recovered: 82,370Death: 4,635
New Delhi, 16/1: In a tragic piece of news father of Krunal and Hardik Pandya, Himanshu Pandya passed away on Saturday morning. The reason for his demise is said to be cardiac arrest.
He suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday morning and could not be revived. Both the brothers credit their success to their father on many occasions. Himanshu Pandya had left his well-established business to shift his base to Boroda so that his some got better cricket facilities, said Hardik in one of his interviews. Both Krunal and Hardik were close to their father.
Himanshu Pandya has always been a pillar of support for his sons.