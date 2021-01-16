Hardik and Krunal Pandya’s Father Passes Away

COVID-19 Updates World 94,315,331 World Confirmed: 94,315,331 Active: 24,950,778 Recovered: 67,346,640 Death: 2,017,913

New Delhi, 16/1: In a tragic piece of news father of Krunal and Hardik Pandya, Himanshu Pandya passed away on Saturday morning. The reason for his demise is said to be cardiac arrest.

He suffered a cardiac arrest on Saturday morning and could not be revived. Both the brothers credit their success to their father on many occasions. Himanshu Pandya had left his well-established business to shift his base to Boroda so that his some got better cricket facilities, said Hardik in one of his interviews. Both Krunal and Hardik were close to their father.

Himanshu Pandya has always been a pillar of support for his sons.